Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $68.87

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $68.87 and last traded at $68.87, with a volume of 2745 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $70.54.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SRPT. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $166.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $108.00 target price (down from $215.00) on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James downgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $156.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.27.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 5.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 2.01.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($2.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.99) by ($0.41). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.62% and a negative net margin of 121.30%. The firm had revenue of $145.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($3.16) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director M Kathleen Behrens sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.76, for a total value of $428,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 135,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,621,937.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total value of $835,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,214,518.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRPT. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 866.7% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

