Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,848 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,135 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.13% of Savara worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Savara by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 399,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Savara by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,010,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 178,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Savara in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 40.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Savara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Savara from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Savara in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Savara in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.06.

Shares of SVRA stock opened at $1.95 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.46. Savara Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.76 million, a P/E ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 12.61, a current ratio of 12.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

In related news, CEO Matthew Pauls purchased 24,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.07 per share, for a total transaction of $49,887.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,094.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph S. Mccracken purchased 68,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.45 per share, with a total value of $99,999.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 168,337 shares in the company, valued at $244,088.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 135,558 shares of company stock valued at $219,824 in the last quarter. 4.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Savara

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

