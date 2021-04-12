Scala (XLA) Price Up 20.1% Over Last Week

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded 26.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. Scala has a total market capitalization of $5.59 million and approximately $26,113.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Scala coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Scala has traded 20.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002301 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001662 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.81 or 0.00067756 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.11 or 0.00274113 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00004934 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $433.69 or 0.00720019 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60,571.12 or 1.00560243 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 24% against the dollar and now trades at $591.12 or 0.00981383 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00019655 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Scala Profile

Scala’s total supply is 13,744,119,116 coins and its circulating supply is 9,944,119,116 coins. The official website for Scala is scalaproject.io . Scala’s official message board is medium.com/scala-network . The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Scala’s official Twitter account is @scalahq

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.) “

Scala Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scala should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Scala using one of the exchanges listed above.

