Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Shares Sold by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) by 11.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,052 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $2,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1,485.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 174.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FNDX traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $52.76. 8,307 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,057. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.45. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $32.76 and a twelve month high of $52.79.

