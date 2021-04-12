Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Holdings Boosted by Triangle Securities Wealth Management

Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,901 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $5,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,147,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,645,000 after buying an additional 1,166,646 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,325,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,579,000 after purchasing an additional 563,556 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,226,000. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,724,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,133,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,121,000 after purchasing an additional 213,518 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

SCHX traded down $0.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $99.64. 1,155 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 869,608. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.31 and a 200 day moving average of $89.70. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $64.47 and a 12-month high of $99.89.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.