Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $143.19 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) to post $143.19 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Scorpio Tankers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $138.93 million to $146.95 million. Scorpio Tankers reported sales of $249.95 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 42.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers will report full-year sales of $709.41 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $679.28 million to $747.29 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $899.63 million, with estimates ranging from $800.49 million to $971.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Scorpio Tankers.

Get Scorpio Tankers alerts:

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The shipping company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $138.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.93 million. Scorpio Tankers had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 8.82%.

A number of analysts have commented on STNG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Scorpio Tankers currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.40.

STNG stock traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,371,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,649,937. The stock has a market cap of $978.87 million, a PE ratio of 5.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Scorpio Tankers has a fifty-two week low of $8.28 and a fifty-two week high of $28.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -42.55%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,213,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $116,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.72% of the company’s stock.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Handymax, MR, LR1/Panamax, and LR2/Aframax. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

Further Reading: P/E Growth (PEG)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Scorpio Tankers (STNG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.