Scout Investments Inc. Invests $49.50 Million in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,284,394 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,501,000. Teradata comprises approximately 0.7% of Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Teradata during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Teradata by 161.9% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 2,749 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Teradata during the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Teradata during the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Teradata during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TDC. JMP Securities upgraded Teradata from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on Teradata from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America upgraded Teradata from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Teradata from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.80.

In related news, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 1,407 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.73, for a total value of $55,900.11. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,249 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,522.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director David E. Kepler sold 42,800 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.76, for a total value of $2,001,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,806 shares in the company, valued at $2,749,768.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 88,246 shares of company stock worth $3,744,083. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDC stock opened at $39.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Teradata Co. has a twelve month low of $17.99 and a twelve month high of $59.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.91.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. Teradata had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 5.49%. The firm had revenue of $491.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.45 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teradata Co. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hybrid cloud analytics software provider. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data warehouse and analytics platform.

