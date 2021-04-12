Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) Shares Gap Up to $22.49

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $22.49, but opened at $23.14. Sculptor Capital Management shares last traded at $22.89, with a volume of 634 shares trading hands.
SCU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Sculptor Capital Management from $25.00 to $26.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Sculptor Capital Management from $25.00 to $26.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sculptor Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.91 and a 200-day moving average of $16.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.30 and a beta of 1.47.
The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $2.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 11.3%. Sculptor Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 302.25%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $131,000. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,586 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management during the 4th quarter valued at $333,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.26% of the company’s stock.
Sculptor Capital Management Company Profile (NYSE:SCU)
Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.
