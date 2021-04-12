SeaChange International (SEAC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SEAC opened at $1.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $68.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.08. SeaChange International has a 1 year low of $0.69 and a 1 year high of $3.04.

Get SeaChange International alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SeaChange International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

SeaChange International, Inc provides multiscreen, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and television advertising content worldwide. It offers video products, including SeaChange Adrenalin, a multiscreen video back office platform that enables service providers to manage, monetize, and deliver a seamless viewing experience across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smartphones, and other IP-enabled devices; and SeaChange AssetFlow, a content management solution, which is used to receive, manage, and publish content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs, and other consumer devices.

Read More: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for SeaChange International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaChange International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.