SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $14.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “SEGRO plc is a real estate investment trust. The company is an owner, manager and developer of warehouses and light industrial property. It operates primarily in UK and Europe. SEGRO plc is headquatered in London, United Kingdom. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SEGXF. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Peel Hunt raised shares of SEGRO to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of SEGRO from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. SEGRO presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SEGXF opened at $13.10 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.61. SEGRO has a one year low of $7.70 and a one year high of $14.46.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

