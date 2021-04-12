Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $143.28 Million

Brokerages expect that Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) will report sales of $143.28 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Select Energy Services’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $142.56 million and the highest estimate coming in at $144.00 million. Select Energy Services posted sales of $278.29 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 48.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Select Energy Services will report full-year sales of $622.32 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $613.64 million to $631.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $691.18 million, with estimates ranging from $656.35 million to $726.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Select Energy Services.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $133.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.51 million. Select Energy Services had a negative net margin of 30.21% and a positive return on equity of 0.78%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WTTR shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price (up previously from $7.25) on shares of Select Energy Services in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Select Energy Services from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Select Energy Services from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Select Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,057,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,738,000 after buying an additional 482,940 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,195,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,429,000 after buying an additional 48,256 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,135,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,757,000 after buying an additional 172,269 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Select Energy Services by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,472,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,036,000 after acquiring an additional 260,883 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Select Energy Services by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,195,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,902,000 after acquiring an additional 138,720 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.65% of the company’s stock.

Select Energy Services stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 217,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,715. The company has a market capitalization of $502.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 2.88. Select Energy Services has a 12 month low of $2.80 and a 12 month high of $7.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.88.

About Select Energy Services

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

