Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.95.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WTTR shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Select Energy Services from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Select Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Select Energy Services from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective (up from $7.25) on shares of Select Energy Services in a report on Friday, February 26th.

WTTR opened at $4.91 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.97 and a 200-day moving average of $4.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $504.06 million, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 2.88. Select Energy Services has a 12-month low of $2.80 and a 12-month high of $7.58.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $133.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.51 million. Select Energy Services had a negative net margin of 30.21% and a positive return on equity of 0.78%. On average, equities analysts expect that Select Energy Services will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WTTR. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Select Energy Services during the third quarter worth $7,540,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Select Energy Services by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,057,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,738,000 after buying an additional 482,940 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Select Energy Services by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,472,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,036,000 after buying an additional 260,883 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Select Energy Services during the third quarter worth $946,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Select Energy Services by 148.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 335,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,031,000 after buying an additional 200,158 shares during the last quarter. 61.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Select Energy Services

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

