Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Shares Sold by Monument Capital Management

Monument Capital Management reduced its holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,012 shares during the quarter. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $2,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its holdings in Service Co. International by 1.1% during the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 20,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in Service Co. International by 4.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP raised its holdings in Service Co. International by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 13,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Service Co. International by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Service Co. International by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Service Co. International stock opened at $51.72 on Monday. Service Co. International has a 12-month low of $33.93 and a 12-month high of $54.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.22. Service Co. International had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 24.63%. The company had revenue of $970.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $974.40 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.21%.

In other Service Co. International news, Director Alan R. Buckwalter III sold 8,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total transaction of $389,147.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 86,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,190,924.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Service Co. International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.60.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

