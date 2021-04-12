Short Interest in Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AVIFY) Drops By 99.7%

Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AVIFY) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 99.7% from the March 15th total of 67,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AVIFY remained flat at $$5.52 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 412 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,647. The firm has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 0.39. Advanced Info Service Public has a 12 month low of $5.22 and a 12 month high of $6.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.73.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a $0.077 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th.

Advanced Info Service Public Company Profile

Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited operates as a mobile phone network company primarily in Thailand. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Phone Services, Mobile Phone and Equipment Sales, and Datanet and Broadband Services. It is involved in the operation of cellular telephone networks in the frequency of 900 MHz; and in 2.1 GHz and 1800 MHz frequencies.

