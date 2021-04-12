Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Given Equal Weight Rating at Morgan Stanley

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Shares of SIEGY traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $83.75. 249,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,460. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.15. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $41.66 and a twelve month high of $85.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $16.78 billion for the quarter. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.70%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. Its Digital Industries segment offers automation systems and software for factories, numerical control systems, motors, drives and inverters, and integrated automation systems for machine tools and production machines; process control systems, machine-to-machine communication products, sensors and radio frequency identification systems; production and product lifecycle management software; mechatronic systems simulation and testing software; and cloud-based industrial Internet of Things operating system.

