SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 6,805 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 267,107 shares.The stock last traded at $7.02 and had previously closed at $7.06.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $544.91 million, a PE ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 0.53.
SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a return on equity of 37.31% and a net margin of 34.62%. The business had revenue of $37.80 million for the quarter.
SIGA Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:SIGA)
SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security and infectious disease markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an orally administered antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. SIGA Technologies, Inc has a strategic partnership with Cipla Therapeutics to deliver sustained innovation and access to antibacterial drugs primarily against biothreats.
