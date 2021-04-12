SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 6,805 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 267,107 shares.The stock last traded at $7.02 and had previously closed at $7.06.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $544.91 million, a PE ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 0.53.

SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a return on equity of 37.31% and a net margin of 34.62%. The business had revenue of $37.80 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIGA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in SIGA Technologies by 136.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 34,319 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in SIGA Technologies during the third quarter worth about $332,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in SIGA Technologies by 64.2% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 44,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 17,496 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in SIGA Technologies during the third quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SIGA Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.28% of the company’s stock.

SIGA Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:SIGA)

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security and infectious disease markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an orally administered antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. SIGA Technologies, Inc has a strategic partnership with Cipla Therapeutics to deliver sustained innovation and access to antibacterial drugs primarily against biothreats.

