Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) Receives $41.33 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.33.

SLGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Silgan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $46.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Silgan from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Allott sold 23,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total value of $909,235.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,033,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,684,595.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 30.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Silgan by 35.5% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 119,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,026,000 after buying an additional 31,346 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Silgan by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 89,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,288,000 after buying an additional 12,153 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Silgan by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,283,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,681,000 after buying an additional 7,086 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Silgan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,498,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Silgan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

SLGN traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $42.21. 1,175 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 424,330. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Silgan has a one year low of $30.68 and a one year high of $43.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.58. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.73.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Silgan had a return on equity of 29.13% and a net margin of 5.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Silgan will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is a positive change from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Silgan’s payout ratio is presently 25.93%.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

