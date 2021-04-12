Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) PT Raised to $90.00 at Roth Capital

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) had its target price lifted by Roth Capital from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock.

SIMO has been the topic of several other reports. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $55.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Silicon Motion Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $66.22.

Shares of SIMO opened at $69.35 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. Silicon Motion Technology has a twelve month low of $35.13 and a twelve month high of $70.94.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $143.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.08 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 18.13%. Silicon Motion Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. Silicon Motion Technology’s payout ratio is 76.37%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SIMO. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 45.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 80,489 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 25,244 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 4.9% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,607 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 556.6% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 32,855 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 27,851 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology in the third quarter worth $314,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology in the third quarter worth $378,000. 66.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers solid-state drive (SSDs) used in PCs and other devices, as well as embedded multimediacard (eMMC) and UFS mobile embedded storage used in smartphones.

