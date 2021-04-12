Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Shares Gap Up to $163.20

Shares of Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $163.20, but opened at $169.24. Silvergate Capital shares last traded at $166.84, with a volume of 12,409 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $80.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silvergate Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $90.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Silvergate Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Silvergate Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.86.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 162.27 and a beta of 3.00.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $26.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.00 million. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 6.45%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Karen F. Brassfield sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.74, for a total transaction of $723,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,242 shares in the company, valued at $4,539,619.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Derek J. Eisele sold 17,783 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.86, for a total transaction of $2,273,734.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,706 shares in the company, valued at $2,008,169.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,119 shares of company stock worth $15,281,418 over the last 90 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Silvergate Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital in the fourth quarter worth $236,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital in the fourth quarter worth $253,000. Finally, Parian Global Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital in the fourth quarter worth $5,438,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.09% of the company’s stock.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

