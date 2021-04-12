Simple Software Solutions (SSS) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $70.00

Simple Software Solutions (CURRENCY:SSS) traded up 11.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 12th. Simple Software Solutions has a total market capitalization of $174,091.11 and $70.00 worth of Simple Software Solutions was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Simple Software Solutions has traded 42.9% lower against the dollar. One Simple Software Solutions coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0635 or 0.00000105 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Simple Software Solutions Coin Profile

Simple Software Solutions (CRYPTO:SSS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 7th, 2017. Simple Software Solutions’ total supply is 2,741,370 coins. Simple Software Solutions’ official Twitter account is @__SSSolutions and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Simple Software Solutions is sssolutions.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The ShareChain Team aims to build a decentralized credit data value platform based on shared economy. SSS is an Ethereum ERC20 Compliant tokens called (Super Smart Share referred to as “SSS”) which will be used within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Simple Software Solutions

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Simple Software Solutions directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Simple Software Solutions should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Simple Software Solutions using one of the exchanges listed above.

