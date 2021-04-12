Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) Major Shareholder Sells $6,457,531.08 in Stock

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) major shareholder J Duncan Smith sold 215,036 shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $6,457,531.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

J Duncan Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 5th, J Duncan Smith sold 66,289 shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $1,988,670.00.

On Thursday, April 1st, J Duncan Smith sold 12,667 shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $380,516.68.

Shares of SBGI opened at $29.84 on Monday. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.45 and a fifty-two week high of $39.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $6.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.55 by $0.72. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a positive return on equity of 72.44% and a negative net margin of 46.11%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. will post 13.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.94%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 8.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $454,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 154,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,970,000 after purchasing an additional 5,297 shares during the period. 59.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on SBGI. Wells Fargo & Company raised Sinclair Broadcast Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sinclair Broadcast Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.57.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a diversified television media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Broadcast and Local Sports. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

