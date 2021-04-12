Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) PT Raised to $207.00 at Mizuho

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its price objective increased by Mizuho from $195.00 to $207.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

SWKS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen raised their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Cascend Securities raised their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skyworks Solutions currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $176.20.

Shares of SWKS opened at $188.73 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions has a 52-week low of $88.08 and a 52-week high of $195.82. The company has a market capitalization of $31.16 billion, a PE ratio of 39.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.80.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $1.27. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 24.28%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.39%.

In other news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.35, for a total transaction of $676,312.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American National Bank increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 15,677.1% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 5,522 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 5,487 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 1.2% during the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,040 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,594,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 1.9% during the first quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 42,908 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,873,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $317,000. 76.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

