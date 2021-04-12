So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $9.15

So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.15 and last traded at $9.17, with a volume of 3841 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.59.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SY. TheStreet lowered shares of So-Young International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of So-Young International from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of So-Young International from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $994.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 229.75 and a beta of 0.35.

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 21st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. So-Young International had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 1.42%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of So-Young International during the 3rd quarter worth about $981,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of So-Young International during the 3rd quarter worth about $395,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of So-Young International during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of So-Young International by 13,647.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 212,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after buying an additional 210,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. raised its position in shares of So-Young International by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 24,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 5,231 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.42% of the company’s stock.

So-Young International Company Profile (NASDAQ:SY)

So-Young International Inc operates an online platform for medical aesthetics and consumption healthcare services focusing on discretionary medical treatments. Its platform enables users to discover content and share their own experience on medical aesthetics procedures, and leads users to reserve treatment services from medical aesthetic service providers for offline treatment in the People's Republic of China and internationally.

