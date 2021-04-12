Sonova (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sonova (OTCMKTS:SONVY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $62.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Sonova Holding AG is a manufacturer of hearing care solutions. The company’s operating business brands consists of Phonak, Unitron, Advanced Bionics and AudioNova. Its product portfolio consists of hearing instruments and cochlear implants to wireless communication solutions. Sonova Holding AG is headquartered in Stäfa, Switzerland. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Sonova in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Sonova from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Sonova in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sonova has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.00.

Sonova stock opened at $56.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.89 and a beta of 0.70. Sonova has a 1 year low of $34.60 and a 1 year high of $56.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.11.

Sonova Company Profile

Sonova Holding AG designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes hearing systems for adults and children with hearing impairment. It operates through two segments, Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants segments. It offers wireless communication products, rechargeable hearing aids, and professional audiological care services.

