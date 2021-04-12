Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $106.00.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sony from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Sony from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNE. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Sony by 4.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance grew its stake in shares of Sony by 10.3% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 7,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sony by 24.6% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Sony by 219.6% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 12,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Sony by 65.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SNE opened at $106.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $129.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Sony has a 52-week low of $56.65 and a 52-week high of $118.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.95.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $1.84. The company had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.49 billion. Sony had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 11.34%. Analysts anticipate that Sony will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sony Company Profile

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks by Sony Interactive Entertainment; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

