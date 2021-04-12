S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) PT Raised to $421.00 at Morgan Stanley

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $407.00 to $421.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.71% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SPGI. Raymond James upgraded S&P Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. UBS Group upped their price objective on S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on S&P Global from $385.00 to $414.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $399.77.

SPGI traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $370.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,749,964. S&P Global has a fifty-two week low of $265.92 and a fifty-two week high of $379.87. The stock has a market cap of $89.19 billion, a PE ratio of 37.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $345.94 and its 200-day moving average is $336.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.20. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,009.75% and a net margin of 33.20%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that S&P Global will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth about $743,879,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 542.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 855,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $281,130,000 after buying an additional 722,100 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,655,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,858,983,000 after buying an additional 586,258 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 4,337.5% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 459,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,903,000 after buying an additional 469,880 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,227,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $397,403,000 after buying an additional 463,906 shares during the period. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

