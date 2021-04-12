Spartacus Acquisition Co.’s (OTCMKTS:TMTSU) Lock-Up Period Will Expire Tomorrow

Spartacus Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:TMTSU) lock-up period will end on Tuesday, April 13th. Spartacus Acquisition had issued 20,000,000 shares in its public offering on October 15th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Shares of Spartacus Acquisition stock opened at $10.24 on Monday. Spartacus Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.91 and a 12-month high of $11.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.49.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Spartacus Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $6,538,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Spartacus Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,031,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Spartacus Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $2,666,000. Ramius Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spartacus Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $1,270,000. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC bought a new stake in Spartacus Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,058,000.

Spartacus Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Duluth, Georgia.

