SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) is Oak Harvest Investment Services’ 2nd Largest Position

Oak Harvest Investment Services grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 266,689 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,419 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 5.8% of Oak Harvest Investment Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Oak Harvest Investment Services owned about 0.15% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $15,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000.

Shares of SPYG stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $59.57. 52,795 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,746,815. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.96 and a 200 day moving average of $54.18. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $37.47 and a 52-week high of $59.63.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

