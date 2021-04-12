Spectrecoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $6,042.00 (XSPEC)

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. One Spectrecoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on exchanges. Spectrecoin has a total market capitalization of $2.67 million and $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Spectrecoin has traded up 5.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.34 or 0.00060322 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.47 or 0.00057218 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002455 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $222.43 or 0.00369201 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000566 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00011078 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000582 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003090 BTC.

Spectrecoin Coin Profile

XSPEC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. Spectrecoin’s official website is spectreproject.io . The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spectreproject comprises the anonymous, untraceable and secure cryptocurrency. The anonymous currency will be integrated with a mobile platform for small remittance, cash transfers. This is currently being developed for Android and later for iOS and other mobile platforms. Spectrecoin is an anonymous, untraceable and un-linkable, energy efficient, Proof-of-Stake v3 cryptocurrency. SPEC also has an advanced hierarchical deterministic wallet (HD wallet) with multiple functions and configuration options. “

Buying and Selling Spectrecoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spectrecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

