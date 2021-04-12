Spendcoin (SPND) Market Capitalization Hits $122.71 Million

Spendcoin (CURRENCY:SPND) traded up 14% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 12th. In the last week, Spendcoin has traded 19.6% higher against the US dollar. One Spendcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0473 or 0.00000079 BTC on exchanges. Spendcoin has a total market capitalization of $122.71 million and $605,752.00 worth of Spendcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Spendcoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.78 or 0.00054593 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.05 or 0.00020072 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $403.39 or 0.00671790 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.57 or 0.00087546 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.78 or 0.00036276 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.68 or 0.00042765 BTC.

Spendcoin Profile

Spendcoin (CRYPTO:SPND) is a coin. Spendcoin’s total supply is 2,595,786,940 coins. The Reddit community for Spendcoin is /r/Spend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Spendcoin is medium.com/Spend . The official website for Spendcoin is spendcoin.org . Spendcoin’s official Twitter account is @SpendFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spindle is an investment/asset management platform for virtual hedge funds and ICOs based on blockchain and smart contract technologies. The platform will allow any individuals and corporate entities to invest in cryptocurrency hedge funds and/or ICOs using the Spindle application (SPA). Furthermore, the SPA will enable communication via open and closed forums for holders of Spindle’s cryptocurrency (SPD) and the various investment bodies previously mentioned. The Spindle token (SPD) is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used as the utility token on the platform. “

Spendcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spendcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spendcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spendcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Spendcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spendcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.