Spire (NYSE:SR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spire (NYSE:SR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Spire Inc. is a public utility company which is engaged in the purchase, retail distribution, sale and marketing of natural gas. Its operating segment consists of Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas and Alabama Gas Corporation. Gas Marketing segment is engaged in the marketing of natural gas and related activities on a non-regulated basis. Spire Inc, formerly known as The Laclede Group Inc., is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri. “

Get Spire alerts:

SR has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Spire from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $69.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Spire in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Spire from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Spire from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Spire from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Spire currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $72.56.

Shares of Spire stock opened at $76.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.16, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Spire has a 12-month low of $50.58 and a 12-month high of $79.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.65.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $512.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.36 million. Spire had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Spire will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.15%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Spire during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Spire during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Spire during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Spire by 67.1% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Spire by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

About Spire

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spire (SR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.