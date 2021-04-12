Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Insider Brian Grassadonia Sells 16,671 Shares

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) insider Brian Grassadonia sold 16,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.18, for a total transaction of $4,104,066.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,165,190.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
NYSE SQ opened at $261.65 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 415.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. Square, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.12 and a 52 week high of $283.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $233.67 and a 200-day moving average of $213.12.
Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Square had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 4.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SQ. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel grew its holdings in Square by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 1,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC increased its position in shares of Square by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 5,522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Square by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Square by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its stake in Square by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 1,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. 64.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Square
Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.
Featured Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume
Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.