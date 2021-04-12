Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Insider Brian Grassadonia Sells 16,671 Shares

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) insider Brian Grassadonia sold 16,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.18, for a total transaction of $4,104,066.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,165,190.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE SQ opened at $261.65 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 415.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. Square, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.12 and a 52 week high of $283.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $233.67 and a 200-day moving average of $213.12.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Square had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 4.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Square from $216.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut Square from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Square in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Square from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Square from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Square presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.57.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SQ. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel grew its holdings in Square by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 1,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC increased its position in shares of Square by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 5,522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Square by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Square by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its stake in Square by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 1,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. 64.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

