Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires Shares of 29,237 Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 29,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Gray Television by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,095,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,603,000 after purchasing an additional 85,445 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 71.2% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 907,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,235,000 after acquiring an additional 377,470 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 131,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Gray Television during the 4th quarter worth $934,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gray Television during the 4th quarter worth $320,000. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Gray Television from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gray Television from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Gray Television currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Shares of NYSE:GTN opened at $19.63 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.06. Gray Television, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.44 and a 12-month high of $21.22.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $792.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.40 million. Gray Television had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 12.91%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gray Television, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Gray Television’s payout ratio is 25.20%.

In related news, EVP Kevin Paul Latek sold 13,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total transaction of $267,555.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 288,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,823,502.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. The company also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, and FOX, as well as channels affiliated with various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, Circle, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

