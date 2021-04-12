Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes $511,000 Position in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,395 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of James River Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of James River Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of James River Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of James River Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of James River Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on JRVR. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of James River Group from $56.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of James River Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.20.

NASDAQ:JRVR opened at $48.72 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 33.14 and a beta of 0.48. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $28.03 and a twelve month high of $57.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.88.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The insurance provider reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.45). James River Group had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 6.37%. As a group, analysts expect that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.71%.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

