St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ) Receives GBX 1,011.88 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,058.57 ($13.83).

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,218 ($15.91) price objective on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 975 ($12.74) price objective on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.

Shares of LON STJ traded down GBX 9 ($0.12) on Monday, hitting GBX 1,334 ($17.43). The company had a trading volume of 763,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,055,324. St. James’s Place has a 12-month low of GBX 743 ($9.71) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,476.50 ($19.29). The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,256.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,122.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.81. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.45.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of GBX 38.49 ($0.50) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.13%. This is a positive change from St. James’s Place’s previous dividend of $11.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. St. James’s Place’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.41%.

In related news, insider Emma Griffin bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,240 ($16.20) per share, for a total transaction of £24,800 ($32,401.36). Also, insider Andrew Croft sold 23,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,263 ($16.50), for a total value of £302,235.90 ($394,873.14). Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 303,885 shares of company stock valued at $356,640,070.

St. James’s Place Company Profile

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

