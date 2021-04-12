Stack Financial Management Inc Makes New $17.67 Million Investment in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Stack Financial Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 148,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $17,674,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FISV. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.72.

FISV stock opened at $124.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $91.40 and a one year high of $126.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.14 billion, a PE ratio of 94.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $120.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.19.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.01. Fiserv had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Denis Oleary purchased 9,100 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $110.99 per share, with a total value of $1,010,009.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,266,313.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total transaction of $3,770,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 290,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,554,135.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

