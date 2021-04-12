Stack Financial Management Inc Sells 481 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Stack Financial Management Inc decreased its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 0.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 630,973 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 481 shares during the quarter. The Bank of New York Mellon comprises approximately 2.5% of Stack Financial Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Stack Financial Management Inc’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $29,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 1,936.7% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 611 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $48.62 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $42.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.06. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52-week low of $31.24 and a 52-week high of $48.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 23.09%. The business’s revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is 30.85%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BK. Bank of America raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.40.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the Investment Services and Investment Management segments. The Investment Services segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

