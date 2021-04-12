Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) by 77.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,272 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,291 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.52% of Stamps.com worth $18,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STMP. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Stamps.com by 169.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 272,250 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,413,000 after acquiring an additional 171,261 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stamps.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,967,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,820,437 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $553,343,000 after buying an additional 139,108 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stamps.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,183,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 103,528 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,311,000 after buying an additional 27,385 shares during the last quarter. 88.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Stamps.com news, insider Steve Rifai sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $440,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Amine Khechfe sold 11,669 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,333,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,267 shares in the company, valued at $853,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,416 shares of company stock worth $7,270,807. Corporate insiders own 9.62% of the company’s stock.

STMP stock opened at $205.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.48 and a beta of 0.40. Stamps.com Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.57 and a 12-month high of $325.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.78.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.51. The business had revenue of $205.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.44 million. Stamps.com had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 21.40%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stamps.com Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

Stamps.com Company Profile

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. It operates through Stamps.com and MetaPack segments. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com, Endicia, ShipEngine, ShipStation, ShipWorks, and ShippingEasy brands.

