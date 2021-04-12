Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Position Reduced by Saratoga Research & Investment Management

Saratoga Research & Investment Management lowered its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 408,315 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 15,396 shares during the period. Starbucks makes up about 2.3% of Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $44,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 3,756 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,278 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. grew its position in Starbucks by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 15,818 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Starbucks by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,397 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 115,593 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $12,366,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares in the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SBUX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $113.02 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.06 billion, a PE ratio of 146.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $70.35 and a 1 year high of $113.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $107.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.95.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 153.85%.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $18,881,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,304,789.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

