State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 451,705 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 19,949 shares during the period. Walmart comprises about 0.7% of State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Walmart were worth $61,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cardinal Capital Management raised its holdings in Walmart by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 45,859 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,611,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 78,819 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 10,776 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Walmart by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 58,616 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,449,000 after purchasing an additional 6,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management raised its holdings in Walmart by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 178,833 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $141.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. FIX lowered shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.11.

WMT opened at $139.78 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $393.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $133.62 and its 200 day moving average is $142.11. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.01 and a 12-month high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $152.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Walmart’s payout ratio is 44.62%.

Walmart announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to buy up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 106,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.23, for a total transaction of $13,916,810.27. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,507,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,378,849,882.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $5,075,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,228,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,101,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,035,000 shares of company stock worth $267,991,487. 50.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

