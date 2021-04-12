State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 646 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,732 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 646 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $31,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Broadcom by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,016,338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,391,253,000 after acquiring an additional 244,861 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Broadcom by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,527,743 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,982,154,000 after buying an additional 964,559 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $1,735,510,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Broadcom by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,733,722 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,634,810,000 after buying an additional 10,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,544,983 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,552,171,000 after buying an additional 114,033 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen increased their price objective on Broadcom from $415.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $439.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Broadcom from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Broadcom from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Broadcom has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $469.15.

AVGO opened at $485.09 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $468.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $425.01. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $246.80 and a 1 year high of $495.14. The company has a market capitalization of $198.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The firm had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 78.05%.

In other Broadcom news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 16,827 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.61, for a total value of $8,053,570.47. Also, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,890 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.29, for a total value of $886,958.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,527 shares of company stock worth $13,498,387 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

