Stephen E. Kuczynski Sells 2,500 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Stock

The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total value of $157,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,086,113.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of SO stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $62.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,216,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,964,435. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.80. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $50.40 and a 52 week high of $64.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $66.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The Southern had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.32%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SO. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in The Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in The Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in The Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 57.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SO shares. KeyCorp cut their price objective on The Southern from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Southern from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Bank of America raised The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Scotiabank raised The Southern from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.73.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

