Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $654.47 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) to report sales of $654.47 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Stericycle’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $717.30 million and the lowest is $632.50 million. Stericycle posted sales of $785.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 16.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stericycle will report full year sales of $2.64 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.60 billion to $2.68 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.71 billion to $2.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Stericycle.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $655.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.48 million. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 11.53% and a positive return on equity of 9.42%.

Shares of SRCL traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.62. The company had a trading volume of 3,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,685. Stericycle has a 52-week low of $43.83 and a 52-week high of $79.50. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.95.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stericycle by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,441,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $515,940,000 after purchasing an additional 41,348 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in Stericycle by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,100,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $214,929,000 after buying an additional 142,812 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Stericycle by 1,581.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,379,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,616,000 after buying an additional 1,297,113 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Stericycle by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,354,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,907,000 after purchasing an additional 310,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Stericycle by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,045,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,459,000 after purchasing an additional 7,706 shares in the last quarter.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

