Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 22,288 Shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 210,125 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,288 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.72% of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 3,747 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $280,000. Finally, Platform Technology Partners grew its position in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 72.2% in the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 92,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 38,976 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.58% of the company’s stock.

Get PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

NASDAQ:PHAS opened at $3.31 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $97.46 million, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.85. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.60 and a twelve month high of $6.85. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.78.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.33). As a group, analysts expect that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel for cardiopulmonary diseases. Its lead product candidate is PB2452, a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients experiencing uncontrolled bleeding events or in patients requiring urgent or emergency surgery.

Recommended Story: What is a price target?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS).

Receive News & Ratings for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.