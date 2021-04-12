Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Price Target to $10.50

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) had its target price upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $10.00 to $10.50 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ERF. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Enerplus from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Enerplus from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. National Bank Financial reissued an outperform rating on shares of Enerplus in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Enerplus from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Desjardins lowered shares of Enerplus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.40.

Enerplus stock opened at $5.47 on Friday. Enerplus has a 12-month low of $1.66 and a 12-month high of $5.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 3.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.39.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Enerplus had a negative net margin of 130.21% and a positive return on equity of 2.91%. The firm had revenue of $149.72 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Enerplus will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.008 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Enerplus’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Enerplus’s payout ratio is 8.86%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ERF. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 266.7% in the 4th quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 2,347,700 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $7,342,000 after buying an additional 1,707,480 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 755.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,153,836 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after buying an additional 1,018,941 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Enerplus by 69.8% during the 4th quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,290,950 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,138,000 after purchasing an additional 530,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Enerplus by 93.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 963,003 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 466,146 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Enerplus by 44,460.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 314,154 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 313,449 shares during the period. 50.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

