StormX Market Capitalization Achieves $574.67 Million (STMX)

StormX (CURRENCY:STMX) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 12th. One StormX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0683 or 0.00000114 BTC on exchanges. StormX has a market cap of $574.67 million and approximately $36.43 million worth of StormX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, StormX has traded 16.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.12 or 0.00055247 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.10 or 0.00020187 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001668 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.81 or 0.00088082 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $396.79 or 0.00661796 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.58 or 0.00035992 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.23 or 0.00043744 BTC.

About StormX

StormX is a coin. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2017. StormX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,412,333,047 coins. The Reddit community for StormX is https://reddit.com/r/stormxio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . StormX’s official website is stormtoken.com . StormX’s official Twitter account is @stormxio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The STMX token is an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain, written in Solidity. The STMX token is very much like the STORM token with 18 decimals and a maximum total supply of 10,000,000,000.STMX token team – 'The new StormX brand solidifies our original vision of a single, go-to app with the mission to “Earn anywhere, anytime, from any device”. Our goal since the very start has been to empower users around the world and increase their earning potential using the power of blockchain. Our white paper focused on three main products — Play, Shop, and Gigs. With the launch of the Shop feature late last year, we are now two-thirds of the way to our final goal. Read more about our Shop feature launch here.' “

StormX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StormX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StormX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy StormX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

