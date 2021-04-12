Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) Given a €88.00 Price Target at Nord/LB

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) received a €88.00 ($103.53) price target from Nord/LB in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s price target indicates a potential upside of 26.44% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €97.00 ($114.12) price target on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group set a €76.50 ($90.00) price target on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €77.79 ($91.52).

Shares of SAX traded down €0.35 ($0.41) on Monday, reaching €69.60 ($81.88). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,494. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 338.25, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 112.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €72.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €72.21. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €51.30 ($60.35) and a 12-month high of €82.50 ($97.06).

StrÃ¶er SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital OOH & Content, and Direct Media. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram shelters, and on public transport; and digital advertising installations.

