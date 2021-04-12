S&U (LON:47IE) Trading Down 46%

S&U plc (LON:47IE) dropped 46% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 35 ($0.46) and last traded at GBX 35.08 ($0.46). Approximately 256,999 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 970% from the average daily volume of 24,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 65 ($0.85).

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 61.72. The stock has a market cap of £4.21 million and a PE ratio of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.13, a quick ratio of 53.12 and a current ratio of 53.12.

About S&U (LON:47IE)

S&U plc provides motor and property bridging finance services. The company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Solihull, the United Kingdom.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for S&U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.