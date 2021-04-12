Supernova Partners Acquisition Company, Inc.’s (OTCMKTS:SPNVU) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on April 19th

Supernova Partners Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:SPNVU) lock-up period will expire on Monday, April 19th. Supernova Partners Acquisition had issued 35,000,000 shares in its public offering on October 21st. The total size of the offering was $350,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Supernova Partners Acquisition stock opened at $10.84 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.29.

