SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) Price Target Raised to $20.00

SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) had its price target increased by Barrington Research from $17.50 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of SuRo Capital from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSSS opened at $15.52 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. SuRo Capital has a 12-month low of $5.75 and a 12-month high of $16.15. The company has a market cap of $313.74 million, a P/E ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 2.23.

SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $2.28. SuRo Capital had a net margin of 1,249.39% and a negative return on equity of 6.27%. The company had revenue of $0.92 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 19.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 29th.

In related news, major shareholder Robert S. Birch sold 147,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.15, for a total value of $1,933,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,726,496 shares in the company, valued at $35,853,422.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Robert S. Birch sold 122,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.78, for a total transaction of $1,812,781.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,515,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,179,030.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 431,051 shares of company stock worth $6,044,862 over the last ninety days. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SSSS. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SuRo Capital in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Lokken Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in SuRo Capital in the fourth quarter worth $155,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in SuRo Capital during the third quarter valued at about $177,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in SuRo Capital during the third quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in SuRo Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $285,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

SuRo Capital Company Profile

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund operates as a Business development Company.

